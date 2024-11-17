Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s everything that you need to know about applying for series 16 of the Great British Bake Off.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the nations most famous and beloved TV shows, the Great British Bake Off, has announced it will be returning to our screens again next year.

Great British Bake Off is a competition where bakers will compete through many weird and wonderful baking challenges in an effort to be crowned the UK’s best amateur baker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15th series is still airing but if you want to represent Sussex on the show next year, now is your chance.

The contestants of the 15th series of the Great British Bake Off. Picture contributed

Applications are now open to Sussex bakers to showcase their skills to the nation and take part in series 16 of the Great British Bake Off.

A statement said: "Are you a star baker in the making? Are you fabulous with flavours and wonderful with a whisk?

"If you have ever wanted to lay your oven gloves down in the famous white tent, then we want to hear from YOU!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you or someone you know is up for being part of history in the baking, apply now!"

What does Great British Bake Off look for in an applicant?

A love and passion for baking is a must.

It is good if you have a broader baking repertoire than just baking cakes. On the series there is a bread, biscuit and pastry week among others.

It is important to note though that it is okay if people haven’t made literally everything. There is always time to practice throughout the process and lots of bakers who have appeared in the tent will say how much they learnt throughout the process in a supportive environment.

Tips for filling out an application:

Include as much information about you and your baking in the application as possible. The team want to get a sense of who you are, what type of baker you are and what bakes you have created before. Also, what makes you stand out from the crowd?

Include as many photos as you can. They are a great way to show off the bakes you have made before and photos are always the best way to show off your creations.

The team love receiving videos with applications too if you are able.

When is the deadline?

The deadline for applications is Monday, December 9 at 1pm.

If you have a love for baking and think you have what it takes to be the next star baker, you can apply for by filling out this online form.