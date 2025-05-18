A TV star is raising funds to ‘pay for a huge billboard’ at a railway station in Sussex – to end misconceptions about HIV.

GoFundMe campaigns have been launched by two TV personalities in support of Terrence Higgins Trust’s Can’t Pass It On campaign.

The initiative aims to end stigma around HIV by raising awareness that people on effective treatment cannot pass on the virus during sex.

Ollie King, known from BBC Three’s I Kissed a Boy, is backing the campaign in his home city of Brighton.

He said: “I’m looking to raise £2,500 to pay for a huge billboard in Brighton train station – one that people can’t miss!

"Everything I raise will go directly to helping Terrence Higgins Trust extend this campaign, and hopefully take it national – so that people all over the UK can hear and understand the Can’t Pass It On message.”

John Whaite, winner of The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing finalist, has also set up a fundraiser to help advertise the campaign across Brighton and Hove.

The chef and television presenter said: "I’m looking to raise £1,000 to pay for advertising the campaign on screens and buses around Brighton and Hove.

"Everything I raise will go directly to helping Terrence Higgins Trust extend this campaign, and hopefully take it national – so that people all over the UK can hear and understand the Can’t Pass It On message.

"Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to making this powerful message impossible to ignore. Together, we can get this message out there – and make sure it’s heard loud and clear. Thank you so much for your support."

John and Ollie are both ambassadors for Terrence Higgins Trust and the ‘incredible work they do’ in supporting people living with HIV, and ending new cases of HIV in the UK.

The TV stars added: “Next month, Terrence Higgins Trust are launching a brand new campaign in Brighton and Hove, called ‘Can’t Pass It On’. People on HIV treatment cannot pass it on during sex. That’s a fact.

"We know this because of studies looking at over 100,000 acts of condomless sex, between partners where only one was living with HIV, showed there were zero transmissions of HIV. But less than 1 in 6 people in the general public are aware that people on HIV treatment can’t pass it on during sex. People living with HIV face a lot of stigma because of misconceptions about the virus, that’s why it’s so important we take this message to the public.

"As a charity, Terrence Higgins Trust rely on funding from the public in order to do their life-changing work and campaigns. I’m sure you know that advertising is really expensive. Will you help me by donating so that we can keep this campaign going and make sure people see it?”

To sponsor John, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-support-the-cant-pass-it-on-campaign-2025

To donate to Ollie’s campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-support-the-cant-pass-it-on-campaign