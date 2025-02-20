Great British Grandparent 2024 won by West Sussex's Jeanette Townsend

Doting grandmother Jeanette Townsend from West Sussex has been named the Great British Grandparent 2024, following an extensive nationwide search which received over 650 entries from loved ones nominating a family member or friend for the prestigious title.

Grandmother to eight grandchildren and another eight great-grandchildren – plus one more on the way – Jeanette, who is affectionately known as ‘Nan’, was overjoyed with the news, if not a little overwhelmed.

On National Grandparents Day in October, Ambassador Cruise Line launched its search for the UK’s Grandparent of the Year. The initiative was conceived as a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes who give so much of their time, consideration, emotional and, in some cases, financial support to their nearest and dearest, day in, day out.

Jeanette was nominated by granddaughter Chloe, whose submission included details outlining the incredible support Jeanette has provided to all generations of her family, notably during a difficult time when Chloe’s mother fell ill before sadly passing away.

Jeanette Townsend, pictured with three generations of her family, has been named Great British Grandparent 2024. Picture: Ray Burn

The entry also included fond memories of how Jeanette has actively contributed to quality family time over the years, including teaching those close to her how to bake, go fishing or spending hours with the children while they played games in the back garden.

Jeanette said: “I was shocked by the news, because everything that I do I simply do because that’s what you do for your family. I always love having the grandchildren at my place, whether that’s playing in the garden, going down the beach, or cooking together. I consider myself very lucky to have such an amazing family.”

Chloe also described how Jeanette is unconditionally ‘always there’ – both during times of need and in day-to-day life.

She said: “I didn’t really believe it when we found out the news. I’ve never nominated someone for an award like this before, but everything that I said is true – I don’t know any grandparent more deserving than her.

Jeanette Townsend with granddaughter Chloe, who nominated her. Picture: Ray Burn

“Nan is the ‘hub’ of the family, she gets us together and we all cherish the family moments we have at her place. She has gone through so much over the years that most people should never have to. Thanks so much to Ambassador for hearing her story and recognising our incredible Nan in this way. She really deserves this.”

In recognition of her achievement, Jeanette will be treated to a complimentary week-long, full-board Ambassador sailing for two to enjoy at a time of her choosing. Jeanette said: “I’ve never been on a cruise – I’ve never been that fortunate! I’m really looking forward to it.”

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line and head judge on the panel, said: “On behalf of all of us at Ambassador, heartfelt congratulations go to Great British Grandparent 2024: Jeanette Townsend. The dedication and ongoing support you provide to your grandchildren and great-grandchildren is truly incredible, and you are a wonderful example of just how important grandparents are to the family unit.

“Ambassador is proud to champion the Silver Generation, whose support, friendship and companionship plays such a key role in bringing families the length and breadth of the country together. On behalf of all those friends and relatives who benefit from the unconditional love you provide, we wish to thank grandparents across the country for all that you do, every day of the year.”

Ambassador Cruise Line will begin its search for the Great British Grandparent 2025 later this year, on National Grandparents Day, which falls on Sunday October 5.