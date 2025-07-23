Great Goring Charity Night raises more than £3,000 for Combat Stress

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:10 BST
A night of music, dance and theatre in Worthing has raised more than £3,000 for Combat Stress, the UK's leading veterans' mental health charity.

The charity night, organised by Seth Jones from Stuck Productions, was building on the success of a similar event last year, which raised more than £1,000 for West Sussex Mind.

Seth said the the event at St Mary's Church hall in Goring was a sell-out and he hoped to build on that by making The Great Goring Charity Night an annual feature.

Seth said: "We managed to raise more than £3,000 in just four hours. I managed to bring the community together and we had a sell-out crowd. The night was filled with dance, a brand new short play called Major Misconceptions, sea shanties from the Musical Matelot aka Martin Jakeman, the Rhythm Ritz show from Karen Etherington, a raffle and auction.

"The room was filled with the community, including many local veterans, businesses and public who wanted to make a difference. It was produced by myself and was opened by Bob Smytherman and Littlehampton veterans. All our prizes were generously given to us by local businesses. These events are something I am trying to put on each year."

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman with the Musical Matelot aka Martin Jakeman

1. The Great Goring Charity Night

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman with the Musical Matelot aka Martin Jakeman Photo: Maria Kennedy

Littlehampton veterans helped to open the event

2. The Great Goring Charity Night

Littlehampton veterans helped to open the event Photo: Maria Kennedy

Karen Etherington performs her Rhythm Ritz show

3. The Great Goring Charity Night

Karen Etherington performs her Rhythm Ritz show Photo: Maria Kennedy

The room was filled with the community, including many local veterans, businesses and public who wanted to make a difference

4. The Great Goring Charity Night

The room was filled with the community, including many local veterans, businesses and public who wanted to make a difference Photo: Maria Kennedy

