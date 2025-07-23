The charity night, organised by Seth Jones from Stuck Productions, was building on the success of a similar event last year, which raised more than £1,000 for West Sussex Mind.

Seth said the the event at St Mary's Church hall in Goring was a sell-out and he hoped to build on that by making The Great Goring Charity Night an annual feature.

Seth said: "We managed to raise more than £3,000 in just four hours. I managed to bring the community together and we had a sell-out crowd. The night was filled with dance, a brand new short play called Major Misconceptions, sea shanties from the Musical Matelot aka Martin Jakeman, the Rhythm Ritz show from Karen Etherington, a raffle and auction.

"The room was filled with the community, including many local veterans, businesses and public who wanted to make a difference. It was produced by myself and was opened by Bob Smytherman and Littlehampton veterans. All our prizes were generously given to us by local businesses. These events are something I am trying to put on each year."

1 . The Great Goring Charity Night Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman with the Musical Matelot aka Martin Jakeman Photo: Maria Kennedy

2 . The Great Goring Charity Night Littlehampton veterans helped to open the event Photo: Maria Kennedy

3 . The Great Goring Charity Night Karen Etherington performs her Rhythm Ritz show Photo: Maria Kennedy