Great news for Sussex Marmite lovers as M&S introduces the Marmite pizza

By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:38 BST
Marks and Spencer are set to add to their popular Marmite products by offering a new Marmite mac and cheese, crispy Marmite mac and cheese bites and a three cheese woodfired Marmite flavoured pizza.

M&S already offer cheese and Marmite sandwiches, Marmite flavoured cheese and a cheese and Marmite gratin.

The launch has caused a flurry of excitement on social media, with many people desperate to try the pizza in particular. The products are expected to be trialled in London and larger stores before being made available everywhere.

Let us know if you come across them and have sampled the new products.

