Contractors working on the Littlehampton Seafront project have made ‘great progress’, Arun District Council has said.

The sight of a machine used to pour concrete for the base of a new foreshore building drew small crowds of people to Littlehampton Seafront earlier this week and it’s hoped contractors will start work on the building itself soon.

The nearby toilet block has also seen significant progress, following the installation of multiple drainage pipes, ahead of the laying of its concrete base.

"Other activities which will be taking place include preparation work to the car park, further drainage across the site and pipework for the water play feature. The car park phasing is being reviewed with the contractors and an update will be given on this soon. It is expected the main area of West Green car park will remain open until early January,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council confirmed.

Arun District Council civic centre. Photo: Google Maps.

The £7.2 million project, financed by Arun District Council’s share of Levelling Up funding is designed to bolster the town’s economy and attract more visitors. It is hoped that work will finish in 2025.