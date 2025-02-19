Great start to 2025 for ​​Littlehampton Debt Centre with one client going debt free already

​​Littlehampton Debt Centre has had a great start to 2025, with a growing team of befrienders supporting people who are struggling with money management.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debt centre manager Flo Collingwood and debt coach Kate Holland have been out and about in the community, promoting the free support available through the service.

Flo said: "We have had a great start to 2025, with one of our clients going debt free at the beginning of January. Last year, we saw 14 clients go debt free and saw over 50 clients in total over the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Debt Relief Orders continue to be one of the most common ways for our clients' debt to be cleared and the new rules, which included any fee being removed and the limit of the debt being raised, has also helped it become a more accessible route out of debt for our clients.

Arun Church and its Littlehampton Debt Centre are based at The Wickbourne Centre, which is celebrating 20 years this month

"Other clients we support over a few years while they pay off their debts on a CAP management plan. Occasionally, we see a client go through bankruptcy, this is a big cost to find for the fee but we are seeing more bankruptcies than we used to."

Flo has a growing team of befrienders who volunteer to go on visits with her and Kate to support their clients.

Flo added: "Our CAP befrienders and our Money coaches are a vital part of our team at Littlehampton. Thank you to them all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More Money budgeting courses have started in February, as well as one-to-one sessions for anyone needing a bit of help budgeting their money.

Flo Collingwood, debt centre manager for Littlehampton

Flo spent a morning at Littlehampton JobCentre in January and said it was really great to meet with some of its clients who might be struggling financially.

She also enjoyed attending a West Sussex Family Hub event last year, where she met with the family support workers, as well as other brilliant organisations.

Flo said: "It is always fun to get out into the community. Kate and I are very happy to come and say hello or speak about CAP and what we do / how we help at any events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Do get in touch if a Money budgeting course is something that you might be interested in - either attending or just want some more info, or would like us to run a course at your centre."

Flo and Kate spoke at St Margaret's Church in Angmering on January 26. They said they were given a warm welcome it was great to join in and be part of the Sunday service.

Flo added: "It is a thriving church with two services in the morning and one in the afternoon - do check it out if you can! We are really grateful for all the support they give our Cap centre here in Littlehampton."

The debt centre is a free service run by Christians Against Poverty (CAP) at Arun Church to help people manage their money and understand their finances better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church and debt centre are based at The Wickbourne Centre, which is celebrating 20 years this month. The centre was built on the site of Wickbourne Chapel and now offers a large café space, hall, offices, eight meeting rooms, Playcentre Wickbourne, three kitchens and a courtyard.