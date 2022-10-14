In the early hours of October 16, people were woken by howling winds as the worst storm since 1703 hit the south coast.

What was to become known as the Great Storm claimed the lives of 18 people, four of them from Sussex, with the death toll likely to have been higher had the storm hit during daylight hours.

The strongest of the 100mph-plus gusts over the UK was 115mph, recorded at 3.10am at Shoreham, according to the Met Office. The highest hourly mean speed recorded in the UK was 86mph, at the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse off Eastbourne.

Even inland the gusts were strong, with the Met Office recording one of 99mph at Gatwick Airport at 4.30am.

The winds sent roof tiles flying, windows were rattled and broken, and trees were uprooted in vast numbers – millions were felled, many blown onto roads, railways and property.

The storm’s effects on woodland can still be seen across the area, although the South Downs National Park says the felled trees allowed other species, such as bluebells, to thrive.

These show just some of the damage seen across Sussex in the storm’s aftermath. For more pictures from across Sussex, click the links below.

1 . Great Storm: Eastbourne The aftermath of the Great Storm in Eastbourne Photo: SussexWorld

2 . Great storm: Horsham A car damaged by a tree in Horsham Photo: County Times

3 . Great Storm: Worthing Debris strewn across Western Place, Worthing, the morning after the Great Storm Photo: Worthing Herald