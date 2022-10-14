The 15ft-high wall to the Bishop's Garden in Chichester was demolished by an uprooted treeplaceholder image
The 15ft-high wall to the Bishop's Garden in Chichester was demolished by an uprooted tree

Great Storm of 1987 in Sussex – 21 pictures of devastation 38 years on

By Sam Woodman
Published 14th Oct 2022, 11:49 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 17:51 BST
This week marked 38 years since the Great Storm of 1987 hit Sussex.

In the early hours of October 16, people were woken by howling winds as the worst storm since 1703 hit the south coast.

What was to become known as the Great Storm claimed the lives of 18 people, four of them from Sussex, with the death toll likely to have been higher had the storm hit during daylight hours.

The strongest of the 100mph-plus gusts over the UK was 115mph, recorded at 3.10am at Shoreham, according to the Met Office. The highest hourly mean speed recorded in the UK was 86mph, at the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse off Eastbourne.

Even inland the gusts were strong, with the Met Office recording one of 99mph at Gatwick Airport at 4.30am.

The winds sent roof tiles flying, windows were rattled and broken, and trees were uprooted in vast numbers – millions were felled, many blown onto roads, railways and property.

The storm’s effects on woodland can still be seen across the area, although the South Downs National Park says the felled trees allowed other species, such as bluebells, to thrive.

These show just some of the damage seen across Sussex in the storm’s aftermath. For more pictures from across Sussex, click the links below.

The aftermath of the Great Storm in Eastbourne

1. Great Storm: Eastbourne

The aftermath of the Great Storm in Eastbourne Photo: SussexWorld

A car damaged by a tree in Horsham

2. Great storm: Horsham

A car damaged by a tree in Horsham Photo: County Times

Debris strewn across Western Place, Worthing, the morning after the Great Storm

3. Great Storm: Worthing

Debris strewn across Western Place, Worthing, the morning after the Great Storm Photo: Worthing Herald

Boats washed up to dry land at Chichester Harbour

4. Great Storm: Chichester

Boats washed up to dry land at Chichester Harbour Photo: Chichester Observer

