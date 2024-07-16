Great Sussex Way: Vote for your top dog
The Great Sussex Way, the organisation which promotes tourism in the Chichester District, believes West Sussex deserves a big pat for being so welcoming to our four-legged friends.
The organisation asked people to send in pictures of their pooches enjoying a day out in West Sussex.
The response was a howling success and from West Wittering beach to Petworth House, the Weald & Downland Living Museum to Kingley Vale, it was the dogs’ day to shine. The three lucky winners won tickets to the ultimate doggy day out, Goodwoof.
We asked people to pick their favourite of 15, with these perfect pooches making up the final four. To vote for your favourite, cast your vote in the poll in this article, which will be open until Tuesday, July 23.
You can unearth plenty more doggy inspiration at www.thegreatsussexway.org, and tails will be wagging on the special doggy itinerary, www.thegreatsussexway.org/ideas-and-inspiration/itineraries/dog-lovers-itinerary – which proves every dog has its day in West Sussex.
