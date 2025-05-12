Green-fingered volunteers help spruce up park

Worthing Borough Council's parks team has been working with volunteer gardeners at Beach House Park, Worthing

A group of green-fingered volunteers have been helping Worthing’s Beach House Park look better month after month.

Since November, Worthing Borough Council has been hosting volunteer mornings at the park on the first Tuesday of the month, with residents gardening with its parks team.

A council spokesperson said: “Volunteers have been assisting with the general care and maintenance of our award-winning park in recent months, and at this Tuesday’s session they even helped us paint some of its planters.

“We’re delighted to have the regular support of half a dozen people at the park and are always looking for more volunteers. Everyone is welcome and equipment will be provided by our parks team, so there’s no need to bring any gardening tools with you.”

The drop-in sessions run from 10am to midday, with the next one taking place on Tuesday, June 3. The meeting point is the Green Flag award near the Palm Court Pavilion. Anyone who would like to find out more can visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/volunteer-in-your-local-park

“Volunteering in our parks is a great way to connect with nature, improve mental wellbeing and meet like-minded people, so if Beach House Park isn’t your nearest green space, why not see what opportunities are available near you?” the spokesperson added.