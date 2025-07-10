Greens push back against MP's claim that Hastings cemetery is in 'unacceptable state'

The Greens issued a statement to say MP Helena Dollimore had made a ‘misleading statement’ over the condition of the cemetery. part of which is a designated wildlife area.

The MP raised the issue after meeting with residents who expressed concerns over the cemetery’s upkeep commenting ‘It’s disrespectful to those who have passed that we don’t maintain our cemetery properly. I am calling on Hastings Borough Council to sort this out.”

But the Greens responded by saying: “The Hastings Green Party welcomes constructive scrutiny of local public spaces. However, recent comments from our MP, Helena Dollimore, have painted a misleading picture of Hastings Cemetery.

“While no public space is perfect, we believe the cemetery deserves recognition for both the care it receives and its value as a haven for local wildlife.

“Spanning 87 acres, Hastings Cemetery is one of the largest green spaces in the town, including an area designated as a Local Wildlife Site. It serves not only as a place of remembrance but as an important refuge for nature.

“Around 20% of the site is intentionally allowed to rewild – a practice that supports insects, birds and other wildlife at a time when such habitats are vanishing elsewhere.

“Wild orchids, including bee orchids and autumn lady’s tresses, grow here. Slow-worms, hedgehogs, dragonflies, foxes and even deer have been spotted on the grounds. This kind of biodiversity isn’t accidental – it’s the result of careful decisions about how Hastings Borough Council manage the land.

“It is also worth mentioning that while the council maintains the overall cemetery environment, individual grave owners are responsible for the upkeep of their specific plot and any memorials or plantings.

“Since the council brought cemetery maintenance back under direct control, the site has improved noticeably – even with only four full-time grounds staff managing all 87 acres. Families often express appreciation for the care shown around their loved ones’ resting places, and we believe their voices matter too.

“At a time when insect and habitat loss are reaching crisis levels – as Prof. Dave Goulson will explore in his upcoming Saving Our Insects talk. Local green spaces like the cemetery are more valuable than ever. They are not neglected; they are working landscapes, serving both people and planet.

“The Hastings Green Party believes we should celebrate and support this dual role – and be honest about the challenges of maintaining public services under continued funding pressure. Criticism is fair when it’s balanced. In this case, the full story needs telling.”

In June a bereaved mother told the Observer she found the state of the cemetery ‘heart-breaking and distressing’ when she visited her son’s grave.

Hastings resident Maureen Sargent hit out at the ‘unacceptable’ state of the cemetery, on The Ridge, saying it had been left ‘beyond neglect’.