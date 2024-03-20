Greggs stores close across country due to 'issues accepting payments'

Greggs stores are closed across the country this morning as the bakery chain experiences ‘issues accepting payments’.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Mar 2024, 08:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Disappointed customers have taken to social media to complain that their local stores are closed this morning, while others are reportedly still open, but only accepting cash.

In a statement to MailOnline today, Greggs said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.

"We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Greggs stores are closed across the country this morning as the bakery chain experiences ‘issues accepting payments’. Photo: Chichester's 'Mega Greggs'Greggs stores are closed across the country this morning as the bakery chain experiences ‘issues accepting payments’. Photo: Chichester's 'Mega Greggs'
Greggs stores are closed across the country this morning as the bakery chain experiences ‘issues accepting payments’. Photo: Chichester's 'Mega Greggs'
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stores in London, Manchester and Cardiff are reportedly closed, according to X (formerly Twitter).

One user said: “@GreggsOfficial Hey, why are all the greggs stores shut in Cardiff with temporarily closed signs on, but staff are inside baking?

"What time will they be open today?”

It comes after technical issues caused chaos at Sainsbury's and Tesco over the weekend.

Have you been turned away from Greggs stores in Sussex today? Get in touch by emailing: [email protected].

Related topics:GreggsCardiffLondonManchesterTwitterTescoSussex