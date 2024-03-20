Greggs stores close across country due to 'issues accepting payments'
Disappointed customers have taken to social media to complain that their local stores are closed this morning, while others are reportedly still open, but only accepting cash.
In a statement to MailOnline today, Greggs said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.
"We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”
Stores in London, Manchester and Cardiff are reportedly closed, according to X (formerly Twitter).
One user said: “@GreggsOfficial Hey, why are all the greggs stores shut in Cardiff with temporarily closed signs on, but staff are inside baking?
"What time will they be open today?”
