Grey skies and wet weather expected for West Sussex as Easter bank holiday begins

Photo by EMMANUELLE PAYS/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Grey skies and wet weather have been predicted for Sussex this bank holiday weekend (April 18 – 21).

Residents have been told to expect grey skies and a slight chill later today (April 18), with temperatures of between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius and a 60 per cent chance of rain from 4pm onwards, becoming 80 per cent and then 90 per cent as the evening wears on.

Expect similar temperatures tomorrow (April 19), and a 70 to 80 percent chance of rain throughout the morning and early afternoon, tapering down to ten per-cent as the skies lighten and the sun peeks out around 6pm.

Easter Sunday is likely to be warmer, lighter and drier, with temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees all day, clearer skies and just a 50 per cent chance of rain.

Look forward to a brighter, warmer afternoon on bank holiday Monday, when the sun will come out from behind the cloud from about 1pm, with temperatures of up to 13 degrees and a 30 – 40 per cent chance of rain.