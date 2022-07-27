Grey skies can't keep the kids away from 'Fun Week' in Bognor Regis

Featuring, a bouncy castle, an inflatable helter-skelter, a teacups ride and more, the event was supposed to start on Monday (July 25), but it was cancelled due to high winds. Regardless, the fun was back on for Tuesday (July 26) and hundreds of families from across the town descended on Hampshire Avenue Recreational Ground for an afternoon of free summer fun.

Funded by the Bognor Regis Town Council, the fun week is set to continue until Friday (July 29) with festivities starting at midday and continuing until 3pm.

The events are a precursor to ‘Funshine’ events also organised by the town council, which are set to take place in Hotham Park and the Bognor Regis seafront throughout August.

Hampshire Avenue fun week in Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2207261

Predictably, the free event was a big hit with parents, despite the gloomy weather:

“The holidays are so expensive, and I just think if something free is going on, I’m there. The kids love it, so why not?” said mum of two Aimee Holt.

"We’ve already got lots planned, so something extra like this, that isn’t going to cost us anything is really lovely.”

Mum Rachel Wales added: “We came because it’s free, and it’s the school holidays, so this is something nice for the kids to do. It’s really nice, because it's on every day this week, the first week of the school holidays. It’s something to do in the afternoon, we can bring a picnic and make a day of it – it kills a few hours, they’re outside in the fresh air and they’re having fun."

