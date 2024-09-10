Greyhound owner in breach of planning rules over racing dogs' South Downs kennel
In a report to Horsham District Council, agents for the owner – Mr P Marchant – say that he did not realise that planning permission was required and is now seeking retrospective approval for the kennel in a paddock at his home in Spinney Lane, West Chiltington.
A previous timber kennel became dilapidated and was removed before being replaced with the new building in the same location. Agents for the owner – NJA planners – say in a report to the council: “The kennel building is for personal use only providing a shelter for the applicant’s racing greyhounds. The wider paddock area is used to exercise the dogs, which has been the case for at least seven years.”
They add: “The keeping of racing greyhounds has been the applicant’s hobby for over 30 years.”
They say the recently constructed kennel was built to upgrade the previous kennel shelter “to provide a modern facility for the comfort of the dogs. The kennel building is a timber structure which comprises four individual kennels, each with access to a short outside run.”
They say that the owner understood that the kennel would be allowed under ‘permitted development’ as it was a domestic animal shelter.
“Whilst this is not the case and planning permission is required, the applicant has simply replaced an existing facility for a new one for the keeping of his dogs at his property.”
