Grieving Littlehampton families have set up a petition after being told by the council that ‘non-permitted items’ must be removed from their loved ones’ graves.

Earlier in July, Arun District Council’s cemeteries team wrote to a ‘small number of grave-owners’ about ‘non-permitted items’ being placed on graves at Littlehampton crematorium in Horsham Road – and ‘in some instances overlapping adjacent graves’.

This followed concerns raised by other grave-owners, the council said, adding: “We asked that all items be contained within the permitted grave space and that non-permitted items be removed.”

A petition has since been launched by the families affected to ‘save our loved ones resting places’. So far, it has been signed by 700 people.

The petition, started by Jane Key, states: “The letter states that no fences of any material, no plastic and no stones or chippings, and that all these had to be removed. They will be checking again in August and anything that’s not meant to be there they will personally remove.

“This is disgusting behaviour. We should be allowed to put whatever we want with our loved ones on their forever bed. I could understand if it was a mess and left but most of them up there are very well looked after.

“People have complained as ornaments have been broken by the grass cutters so why are we not allowed to fence it off so ornaments aren’t being broken?”

Jane’s 16-month-old granddaughter, Millie, died in January last year.

Jane Key said her 16-month-old granddaughter, Millie's grave is 'very well-maintained'

She explained: “There are over 20 people that are still heartbroken and grieving their loss, including myself and my family.

"I have emailed the council and asked for a meeting so everyone I’m familiar with that has received a letter could all get together and voice their opinions.

“Millie’s forever bed is very well-maintained she always has someone going up to see her every single day whether it’s family or friends.

"Myself and her grandad go every weekend and have invested in a handheld cutter to trim her grass around her fence so it’s neat and tidy and saves the grass cutters breaking anything.

Amelia Allen's family were asked to remove items from the grave of her dad, Ricky Roy Flint.

“It doesn't seem fair. Milly's grave is well-maintained. Her forever bed is beautiful and it's well looked after.

“As long as you look after it, you should be entitled to put what you want up there, especially when it's a baby.”

Amelia Allen shared a similar view after her family were asked to remove items from the grave of her dad, Ricky Roy Flint.

“It's always very tidy,” Amelia said. “My mum visits twice a day and always making sure things are in order.

"We need everyone to stand as one to say this is not fair.

“My mum is happy to compromise and reduce it a little bit.

"It's causing no problems to anyone. They can still access their graves as there’s a walking path through it. We don't really feel this is necessary.

"They want it to be stripped bare so it's plain. It's somewhere for people to lay their stuff. My mum can sit there for ages sometimes and feel it's somewhere she can talk to him and feel like he's there.

"She is already struggling after losing my dad. Having this letter about taking stuff off his grave - she just physically can't do it.

"We do understand there are rules and regulations. People do understand that and would be willing to compromise but not strip it bare and take away what's there for their loved ones.

"There are babies over there. It's been over two years since I lost my dad. Things my kids have laid down there for Father's Day and Christmas. It gives us a bit of comfort when we go there.”

Arun District Council said some grave-owners have responded to the letter ‘positively and with understanding of their responsibilities’, whilst ‘taking the necessary action’.

A spokesperson added: “We know that a small number of grave-owners are unhappy having received letters from us and we looking to have meetings with them in due course to explain the position.

"It is important to note that our requests in this instance are not a case of the council being disrespectful or difficult. We are governed and required to set appropriate regulations concerning memorials by The Local Authorities’ Cemeteries Order 1977.

"Having no regulations or control over our cemeteries could put the council in breach of the law. Our regulations were approved by councillors (April 2020) and were endorsed by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management as being a model to be adopted by other burial authorities.

"The Cemeteries Regulations provide a level playing field for all grave-owners, permitting appropriate tributes to be laid at graves in a controlled and safe way for all users, our maintenance teams and wildlife.

"The rules are applied equally to all. Prospective owners receive this information and agree to abide by our regulations at the time they sign paperwork with the funeral director and when they eventually receive the grave deeds.”