Group delighted after ‘dangerous’ playground equipment fixed in West Sussex village but concerns still remain

A village group is delighted that ‘dangerous’ playground equipment has now been fixed.

Friends of Lindfield Playgrounds said Mid Sussex District Council ‘followed through’ on its promise to replace the see-saw and remove the damaged part of wooden equipment at Lindfield Common Play Area.

Group chair William Kremer said on Sunday, February 9: “We would ask that the council ensures that it carries out regular safety checks on the equipment to prevent unnecessary accidents.”

William contacted this newspaper on Wednesday, February 5, to say a wooden piece of balance equipment was broken, which had left nails exposed. He said the council had been told and said this was the third piece of broken equipment in the playground. He said on Wednesday: “We already have half a see-saw (the ‘see’), which Mid Sussex have pledged to fix but which the community has already waited months for. And we have some balance equipment with a worn surface, exposing some sharp edges.”

The 'poorly' see-saw in Lindfield before it was fixed. Photo by William Kremer

William said the equipment has been at the playground since the turn of the millennium and said it had gradually ‘fallen into disrepair’ since the Covid pandemic. He added that it is not accessible for children with disabilities, saying: “I have two children, aged 10 and 11. My ten-year-old is disabled (uses a wheelchair and has a severe learning disability) and can use none of the play equipment in Lindfield because it is not accessible. My 11-year-old son can use it, but isn't interested in it, because none of the equipment is aimed at older children.”

William said the see-saw broke in mid 2024 and has now been replaced. But he said: “The blue balancing equipment was reported in June 2024 and is still awaiting repair. It is cordoned off. The wooden octopus, with the screws protruding, was also serviced this week. The dangerous wooden ‘tentacle’ was removed, but the others all remain and it’s clear that it’s only a matter of time before they rot too.”

The group would like the council to work with the community to make a plan for a new Lindfield playground with updated equipment accessible to all children.

William said residents had expressed dissatisfaction with the current equipment and playground management to councillors at two public events in September 2024. He said: “Following these meetings the group that I chair – Friends of Lindfield Playgrounds – was formed. Our aim is to work with the council to revitalise play areas in the village by raising money and amplifying the voices of our youngest residents.”

The group said the see-saw has now been replaced

He said: “We think there is a huge opportunity to make things better with a bit of energy and creativity.”

Mid Sussex District Council said it manages 122 play areas and must prioritise improvements carefully.

A spokesperson said: “We carry out monthly health and safety inspections of all our playgrounds so that any issues can be resolved as quickly as possible. In addition, every playground has an annual survey covering safety and quality of the play equipment. This helps us decide where investment is needed, taking into account the District as a whole.

“In recent years, we have spent £20,000 on drainage and re-surfacing at Lindfield Common Playground plus a further £3,000 in 2023 repairing damaged safety surfacing. In November, we identified an issue with the see-saw at the playground. A replacement, that had to be specially made for the site, has now been installed at a cost of more than £6,000. The barrier around the new equipment will be removed as soon as a safety inspection has been carried out. The wooden piece of equipment that was broken has been removed and we will return to flatten out the surrounding area. There is one further piece of play equipment that is severely damaged and this will be replaced.”

Sharp edges on the balancing play equipment

The council said there are seven play areas in the district with equipment for children with limited mobility, which are listed at www.midsussex.gov.uk/leisure-sport/playgrounds. The council said: “We welcome the support of local communities in alerting us to any issues they see at our playgrounds and ask them to email [email protected].”