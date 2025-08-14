Group of Sussex women swim the English Channel

The women, who call themselves The Sussex Seals said they were excited but a little nervous before the swim as none of them had attempted anything like it before.

The team set off in calm weather on Monday August 11, swimming at least 21 miles from England to France and completing the swim in 18 hours and 17 minutes. Each of them taking it in turns to swim for an hour in rotation. They made the crossing without wet-suits.

The Sussex Seals smashed their £10,000 Just Giving page target, with donations standing at more than £16,000.

A spokesperson for the team said: “It was a completely incredible experience. We are raising funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. All of us know people who have faced the far greater challenge of a cancer diagnosis and we held those people in our hearts during the swim.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity raises money to improve the lives of people affected by cancer. They ensure The Royal Marsden’s world-leading nurses, doctors and research teams can provide the very best care and develop life-saving treatments. The charity also helps to fund state-of-the-art equipment and ground breaking research.

If you would like to make a donation go to www.justgiving.com/page/sussex-seals

