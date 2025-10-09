Volunteers have renovated a church in Hastings.

The Clive Vale Community Church in Edwin Road now has a new access ramp, accessibility toilets and baby changing facilities, a new fully fitted kitchen and double glazed windows.

The refurbishment was phased and took approximately two years to complete, during which time the church was still in operation.

A re-dedication service took place recently and the building is now already being used for community groups and events.

Brian Lawes, who has published a book on the history of Clive Vale, said: “After the last shared minister left, there were many challenges but fortunately a donation from a sister church and sale of adjacent land enabled the refurbishment.

“Looking back over 180 years it is difficult to visualise Clive Vale as consisting of two large farms. This huge area was crossed by paths and tracks and covered nearly 140 acres. The farms were purchased by the British Land Corporation and sold off as building plots.

“By the census of 1871 there were 260 houses already built, with 44 in progress and a population of 1,023.

“Despite this the rapidly expanding area had no church or meeting place.

“However, one resident, the Rev James Griffin, a retired Minister from Robertson Street Congregational Church started to hold home groups. These meetings took place on Sunday afternoons and evenings in a cottage close to his home.

“This soon proved to be too small for the number of people attending, so they moved to a larger nearby house. But it was not very long before an overcrowding problem arose again.

“The minister decided to build, at his own expense, a meeting place on a piece of land in Edwin Road, our current church.

“He decided to appoint the well-known architect Thomas Elworthy, an ardent reformer and Congregationalist.”

The building opened for worship in May 1880.

Brian added: “With the continuing growth of the congregation, the requirement for an even larger building became apparent. The Rev Griffin, with the aid of generous personal gifts from his family and friends, built the large Clive Vale Congregational Church next to the original small church on the adjacent land.

“The new building was opened in January 1887. This left the original church remaining in use as a Sunday school and it also hosted many community events. A school room added in 1910, and no longer needed for that purpose, became a kitchen.

“The larger church was demolished in 1971 and services reverted to the original building.”

For further information visit www.clivevalechurch.org.