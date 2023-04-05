Growing success for Lewes railway station volunteer planters

It started with a small-scale project to tidy up some litter-strewn bins and it has blossomed into a station planting scheme that is admired by thousands of people each year.

Lewes Pots and Plants volunteers Sarah Boughton and Mary Sautter with the station's luggage trolley

Anyone who has used or passed through Lewes railway station in the last few years will have noticed the colourful array of plants, trees and shrubs on the platforms and waiting areas.

Passengers and passers-by might be forgiven for thinking the planting at Lewes was the handiwork of a large team of full-time gardeners but instead it is down to the hard work of a small, dedicated group of green-fingered volunteers.

Lead volunteer Mary Sautter first became involved at the station because she already helped the Lewes Little Gardens scheme to tidy small corners of the town.

Lewes Pots and Plants lead volunteer Mary Sautter with a newly installed poster displaying the station gardens

Through town councillors Ruth O’Keefe and Stephen Catlin, the opportunity to adopt planters at the railway station came up and Mary offered to help.

She recalled: “We came to the station and found the bins were full of discarded beer cans and other rubbish. I said we couldn’t plant anything until we had cleared them out and got some compost – otherwise nothing would grow.”

Mary had previous experience as a fundraiser for the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital and she put her entrepreneurial spirit to good use.

The group didn’t have any money so she asked companies in the town to contribute to the cost of buying plants and gave them the chance to add their name to the planters with a paid sponsorship.

Bee hive used as a bug hotel at Lewes station garden as part of the team's commitment to sustainability and biodiversity

“All the businesses were keen and everybody was very nice. People signed up on the spot. It was a win-win because we obtained money for plants and they got to promote their business,” said Mary.

She also obtained split bags of compost from the tip in order to start work on growing plants in the various tubs and troughs.

The team, called Lewes Pots and Plants, started work in 2013. They then “adopted” the station through the Community Rail Network with a commitment to make it a welcoming, pleasant and attractive place.

The same system operates today with the annual contributions from businesses in Lewes covering the group’s expenses. All the time they devote to the station garden is free because they are all volunteers.

Colourful planters on Lewes railway station brighten the platforms for passengers and passers-by

There is now a team of four people who carry out gardening work twice a week. They have their own potting shed, tools and supplies so are self-sufficient. They go about their work quietly and efficiently.

Mary added: “We do everything. We decide which plants to put in and when to change the displays. The nice thing is we don’t have any interference from anybody.”

Fellow gardener Sarah Boughton joined the group when she had some spare time after being a Nature Reserve volunteer.

She said: “I like the community activity and being outdoors. It’s enjoyable and something regular I can do. I also like being on the station and seeing the trains.”

Lead garden volunteer Mary Sautter shows Sussex Downs Line community rail chair Norman Baker the work of the volunteer station gardeners

The group work all year round and have plenty to do in the winter. There is no resting on their laurels.

Mary commented: “You’ve got to keep going and keep your eye on everything all the time.”

As if to illustrate the point, she is planning a small Japanese display in the Lewes station luggage trolley on the platforms after being inspired by the flowers on a trip to Japan.

She has no formal gardening qualifications but said she had been keen on gardening all her life.

“You learn as you go along, you learn by experience. I don’t have a garden at my house in Lewes, just a few pots and a back yard. I regard the station as my garden and we take it over as our home,” Mary added with a sense of pride.

The team are environmentally aware and look for plants that require little maintenance and can tolerate dry weather. “We don’t put plants in that need a lot of watering,” she said.

It is a sign of the success of the Lewes Pots and Plants that the group now grows its own compost in an area tucked away behind some of the flower beds. They are also giving back to the community because they split some of the plants they have produced to give to people.

And, explains Mary, there is an added community benefit from having a well-maintained and looked-after station.

She said: “If the station looks neat and tidy, people don’t drop so much litter.”

The group’s work has won the admiration of ex-rail minister and former Lewes MP Norman Baker who is now the chair of the Sussex Downs Line community rail steering group with Southeast Communities Rail Partnership.

He said: “Lewes station is one of the most attractive stations on the whole rail network. We owe a huge debt to Mary and her team who have managed this for years on behalf of the town. They are some of the great unsung heroes of Lewes and we thank them for their work.”

Lewes Pots and Plants in numbers:

