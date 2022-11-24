Spokesman Laurence Leng said: “Like so many other music appreciation societies, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex felt the impact of the Covid lockdowns but has really bounced back since we were allowed to start meeting and holding concerts again. The Society has had the reputation of engaging first-rate performers experienced and well known in the field of G&S but having said that, we also welcome amateur groups with high standards to perform for us as well. Over the last year, my colleagues and I on the committee have engaged the likes of Mae Heydorn (Glyndebourne, English National Opera and The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company (NGSOC)), Bruce and Caroline Graham (both ex-D’Oyly Carte Opera Company), Lawrence Olsworth-Peter (an international operatic tenor) and Elinor Jane Moran (NGSOC) along with the Godalming Operatic Society. We used to hold our meetings at The Birch Hotel in Haywards Heath but recently moved to the Adastra Hall in Hassocks to enable us to seat our regularly growing audience.
“Our next concert takes place on Sunday, November 27 at 2.45pm at the Adastra Hall, Hassocks (BN6 8QH) and features Ian Belsey and Louise Crane. Ian and Louise both have excellent G&S pedigrees. Ian’s most recent role was that of Dick Deadeye in HMS Pinafore with Opera della Luna in which Louise played Little Buttercup. She also performed the role of Ruth in The Pirates of Penzance with NGSOC and sang in the D’Oyly Carte Reunion Concert at the G&S Annual Festival in Harrogate in August this year.”
Laurence added: “We have an exciting programme of events planned for 2023. On February 26, we are holding an afternoon tea with special guest speaker Jane Metcalfe who was principal mezzo-soprano with the D’Oyly Carte in the late 1970s. April sees the return of the Godalming Operatic Society to present us with a concert version of The Pirates Of Penzance (April 23). To round off the year (November 26), we are pleased to welcome back one of our vice presidents, Barry Clark to give us one of his Christmas themed concerts.” [email protected], phone 07785505224.