Spokesman Laurence Leng said: “Like so many other music appreciation societies, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex felt the impact of the Covid lockdowns but has really bounced back since we were allowed to start meeting and holding concerts again. The Society has had the reputation of engaging first-rate performers experienced and well known in the field of G&S but having said that, we also welcome amateur groups with high standards to perform for us as well. Over the last year, my colleagues and I on the committee have engaged the likes of Mae Heydorn (Glyndebourne, English National Opera and The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company (NGSOC)), Bruce and Caroline Graham (both ex-D’Oyly Carte Opera Company), Lawrence Olsworth-Peter (an international operatic tenor) and Elinor Jane Moran (NGSOC) along with the Godalming Operatic Society. We used to hold our meetings at The Birch Hotel in Haywards Heath but recently moved to the Adastra Hall in Hassocks to enable us to seat our regularly growing audience.