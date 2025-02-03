Guests temporarily evacuated from Butlin's hotel after 'isolated fire' in Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:04 BST
Guests were temporarily evacuated from a hotel in the Butlin’s Bognor Regis resort last night (February 02) while emergency services tackled an isolated fire.

Approached for comment, a spokesperson for Butlin’s said no one was hurt, adding: ““We can confirm there was an isolated fire in a bin outside the Shoreline Hotel. Fire Services were quickly on the scene and extinguished the fire. All guests are fine and once checks were complete, we allowed them back into the hotel.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed that firefighitng teams had indeed been dispatched to the scene of the fire: “Last night (2 February) at 8pm we were called to a fire in a bin store at Butlins, Bognor Regis.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels.

“The crews left the scene at 9pm.”

