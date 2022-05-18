Guide to Eastbourne for disabled people is released

Eastbourne Access Group and Visit Eastbourne have created the ‘Eastbourne Guide for Disabled People’ which includes accessible attractions, places to eat, hotels/accommodation and local services for disabled visitors to the town and local residents.

It also includes maps of routes in and around the town that are wheelchair-friendly.

The guide has been sponsored by Visit Eastbourne, Sussex Furnishers and Your Eastbourne BID and the Eastbourne Blind Society.

Left-right: Mark Crossey, Ray Blakebrough, Brian Day, Stephen Holt, Liz Trethewey, Mark Simmons, Gaynor Sadlo, Stacey Barnes, Lucy Sutton.

The digital version of the guide is available at www.visiteastbourne.com or www.eastbourneaccessgroup.org.uk. These websites also include extra information for disabled people on accessible toilets, accessible attractions, places to eat and places to stay.

The printed guide is available at the Eastbourne Visitor Services Centre in the Welcome Building between 9.30am-5pm Monday-Saturday or between 10am-4pm on Sundays.

To contact Eastbourne Access Group please email Liz Trethewey at [email protected] or phone Brian Day on 07810 317185.