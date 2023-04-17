​When someone is diagnosed with dementia, it’s easy for them to lose touch with the outside world. The individual may struggle to do the ‘normal’ things that they once enjoyed, such as seeing friends or going out for a meal.

This also affects the relatives of those living with dementia, as they worry about their loved one becoming isolated from life outside of their home. People with dementia still require plenty of mental and physical stimulation to continue living a fulfilling life.

Families in this situation don’t have to feel alone, however. Finding a contact that can provide sound advice and building a strong support network can lift some of the concerns that they may be feeling. It’s also important for the main carer to be able to continue with their own daily tasks and interests, without constantly having to worry about the person under their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We recognised the need for this network when we set up our Wellbeing Centre in 2015. Based at Haviland House, our dedicated dementia care home, the centre offers individuals living with dementia in Worthing, and their family members, the opportunity to socialise in a safe and welcoming environment. It is often through these day care services that someone has their first contact with Guild Care.

There is a regular schedule of social events to bring together anyone caring for someone living with dementia with their loved one

Some attendees may have just received a dementia diagnosis, while others may be living with more advanced symptoms. People of all ages join us on a weekly basis, from 60-year-olds to 100-year-olds, and close bonds are often formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a regular schedule of social events to bring together anyone caring for someone living with dementia with their loved one, in a space that is friendly and accepts them for who they are. These activities provide a break from caring, with our expert team on hand to offer individual support.

One family member shared the benefits they see from attending: “The events provide a lovely opportunity for me and my Dad to enjoy a special time together, without worrying about what other people think. I’ve met other carers there, and it has helped me to be able to share experiences with people in the same situation as me, who understand how difficult it can be to be a full-time carer.”

Once a fortnight, we hold a Saturday afternoon tea between 1.30pm and 3.30pm – with sandwiches, cake, tea and coffee, plus musical entertainment provided by a local singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday afternoon teas and evening socials include musical entertainment

On the last Wednesday of every month, we also hold our evening social between 5.30pm and 8pm. Attendees enjoy the same musical entertainment as our Saturday afternoon tea, plus an evening finger buffet and wine.

We know everyone loves a Sunday lunch, too, which is why our kitchen team prepares one once a month. Everyone sits down between 11.30am and 2pm to enjoy a two-course meal while getting to know one another better. This familiarity can be comforting for many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who need to get to and from the centre, we can also offer a transport service via our minibus.