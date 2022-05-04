It is fair to say that recent years have been tough for everyone but as we finally come out of the pandemic and look towards a brighter future, the celebrations and festivities at Guild Care are back in full swing.

We had a couple of big birthdays in our care homes last month, Brenda from Caer Gwent turned 100 and Audrey from Haviland House celebrated her 102nd. Everybody loves a birthday party and a slice of cake, and all our residents and staff cherish these celebrations. Worthing’s deputy mayor and the town crier even made an appearance at Audrey’s birthday. It is always an honour to be able to host such landmark events.

As usual, we received some extremely generous gifts for these parties. Myra, Tesco West Durrington’s community champion, not only donated a cake for Audrey’s birthday but also gifted us 40 Easter eggs to share with our residents over the long weekend.

The residents of Haviland House, our charity’s dedicated dementia care home, would also like to thank the The Rusti Belles at Rustington WI. They kindly delivered a bundle of beautiful, knitted shawls for our family members. The shawls are much appreciated and are already seeing a lot of use.

Purple Angel Music recently donated some more MP3 players to the residents of Haviland House. Music is incredibly useful in dementia care as an interactive sensory tool with a social element. Our residents enjoy a wide range of music-driven activities, including instrumental group sessions and live entertainment. Purple Angel has provided us with many MP3 players loaded with a personalised selection of songs over the years and are a great friend of Haviland House.

One of our favourite ways to celebrate is by marking the occasion with a themed meal. We’ve had Irish themed lunches on St Patrick’s Day and homemade hot cross buns for Easter. Even when we have not got a holiday or birthday to celebrate, we make a reason to.

Kevin Burke, director of quality and care home operations at Guild Care

Recently, our residents at Linfield House enjoyed a touch of class as we celebrated French day. Cheese and baguettes were served all day before we sat down to a beautiful meal of chicken cordon bleu or ratatouille, followed by cherry clafoutis. All of this was washed down with a glass of wine or two.

No matter the reason, at Guild Care,we always ensure that spirits are high and a reason to celebrate is just around the corner.

Guild Care is a registered charity and care provider that has been serving Worthing since 1933. For more information on our services, or to find out if we could support you or a loved one, please visit our website at www.guildcare.org. Alternatively, you can follow us on social media to keep up to date with everything that we do.

