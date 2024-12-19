Guild Care: “We could not have done better anywhere else”

Guild Care proudly cares for the Worthing community across three homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House – with a trusted team that goes above and beyond.

Here we explore some of the valued feedback we have received from our residents and their loved ones and shine a light on what makes us so special.

A long-established team

As a charity with a 90-year history of caring for the Worthing community, we are incredibly proud of our team, many of whom have been with us for a number of years. From our longstanding care home managers who joined us more than 20 years ago, to our trusted nursing team who build strong bonds with our residents and their families, we are able to offer an unrivalled sense of security and familiarity to those in our care.

Carer Adrian with a Haviland House resident

For one lady, whose husband lives at Haviland House, this brings a great deal of reassurance and comfort. She says: “I am full of admiration for the way the nurses, assistants, helpers and volunteers are so consistent in the way they carry out their duties. Residents are treated with kindness and respect.”

Person-led care that evolves

Our in-house clinical team can adapt their care as residents’ needs evolve, ensuring there is always the right level of support. Unlike other care homes who rely on district nursing teams, our clinicians are employed directly by us and get to know our residents from the day they move to a Guild Care home. All-inclusive nursing comes as standard, whether residents require basic support or are living with more complex needs. This provides stability for residents and their family.

One family member, whose mum has lived at Haviland House for the last five years, explains: “As mum's care needs have increased and changed over the years, it is reassuring to know that Haviland House is still the right home for her. Haviland House caters for many stages of dementia and provides high levels of care and nursing. We enjoy a good relationship with the staff, all of whom are very friendly, approachable and professional.”

Santa and his helper at Haviland House

Varied activities for all interests and abilities

To help our residents lead fulfilled, happy and healthy lives, we ensure there is something for them to enjoy every day. With a full roster of varied activities to choose from, there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to explore new interests and revisit old hobbies. From craft sessions and art classes to yoga, dancing and drumming, we tailor our daily activities schedule to all interests and abilities.

Alan, whose mum is a Caer Gwent resident, says: “The activities programme is so, so good. It has genuinely transformed my mother who had become housebound and had little interaction with others. She now revels in the company and a variety of things to do – apparently, the time now flies by! I am so pleased with Caer Gwent, I am certain that we could not have done any better anywhere else.”

We are hosting a funding and planning care event at Haviland House on 31st January from 11am-1pm. We are also running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays. To find out more, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].