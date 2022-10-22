Two residents from Care UK’s Bowes House in Battle Road were taken on a cruise along Eastbourne seafront.

Gill Relton and Barry Wardle enjoyed the trip and reminisced about their younger years, according to the care home.

A spokesperson from Bowes House said: “In the past Gill owned a boat on the River Medway in Kent. She was a member of the Medway Yacht Club and enjoyed sailing with her family over many years. Barry also enjoyed leisure sailing with the family. As a result, a group of residents and Bowes House team members travelled to Sovereign Harbour, in Eastbourne, for a cruise to the Beachy Head Lighthouse. The residents enjoyed a picnic lunch on board before returning to the harbour.”

Gill Relton and Barry Wardle on the boat. Picture from Bowes House

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip formed part of the home’s ‘wishing tree’ initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward to allow them to reconnect with a past hobby or to try something completely new.

Senior customer relations manager Karen Milligan said: “We are thrilled we could help Gill and Barry to reminisce and share this experience with us. It was wonderful to see their faces light up the minute they stepped on board and to hear so many stories and anecdotes from their younger years. It was a fantastic experience for everyone involved and I am so pleased we were able to make Gill and Barry’s wish come true.”

Bowes House is a care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

READ THIS: