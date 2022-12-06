Residents at a care home in Hailsham have been sharing their pearls of wisdom as part of a nationwide initiative.

Wisdom Booths, an intergenerational project, saw residents at Care UK’s Bowes House sharing advice with the younger generations. This comes after it was revealed in a national survey that 88 per cent of people are grateful for what they’ve been told by their elders and 56 per cent will always rely on them for advice, regardless of how old they are.

Resident John Revington, 76, was a fireman for 25 years. Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service visited the home so John was able to share his advice and they could talk about how the service has changed. John said: “It was great to meet the crew that came, we discussed among ourselves the mutual acquaintances and reminisced about our days in the service.”

Karen Milligan, senior customer relations manager at Bowes House, said: “We had a great time taking part in Wisdom Booths – the initiative gave us a wonderful opportunity to put our creativity to the test by creating our own Wisdom Booth area and hearing John’s words of wisdom on fire safety was incredibly insightful. It has been wonderful to see residents and the fire service spending time together and we’ve all loved hearing everyone’s words of wisdom. We’d like to say a huge thank you to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for visiting.”

76-year-old John Revington (photo from Care UK)