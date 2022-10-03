The project, which will last three-four years, will overlay all the footpaths at the cemetery with tarmac. This work follows a myriad of other improvements carried out over the past couple of years at the cemetery in Ersham Road, including the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel. Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors have been replaced and the original door hinges and handles have been restored.

More recently, work on the Cemetery Lodge (which forms part of the cemetery estate) has been undertaken, including repairs/replacements of exterior woodwork and it has been repainted. Some ground has been cleared and reclaimed at the south end of the cemetery too.

Town clerk John Harrison said: "Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones. We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."

Hailsham Cemetery enters next phase of face lift (photo from Hailsham TC)

Hailsham Cemetery is open from 'dawn until dusk'. If you are intending to visit and wish to enquire about a particular burial plot, please call the Burials Officer on 01323 841702.