Hailsham charity appeals for volunteers amid ‘meltdown’

Simon Rooksby from Computers for Charities (CfC) said a lack of volunteers is an issue for a number of organisations at the moment.

CfC, which sells refurbished computers to organisations below retail cost, started in 1994 as ‘The Computer Loan Service’ - providing a free computer loan scheme and IT start-up for new and small UK charities.

The charity donates all proceeds raised to help other organisations.

Computers for Charities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rooksby said: “Charities have existed in the UK for over 1,000 years, having provided a solid bedrock in aiding social disadvantage within our communities and beyond. This bedrock however is facing a serious attack, since and following the Covid pandemic, as organisations across the country experience a major decline in people offering skills and time. Such has been the impact on smaller and medium-sized charities with reduced financial and voluntary support.”

The charity founder explained that he believes around 30 per cent of organisations will have to close down or provide a reduced service due to the issue.

He added: “During these troubled times more is required, not less.”

Mr Rooksby is urging residents to offer their help to organisations if they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Computers for Charities

The charity founder said: “You may well say, ‘I have nothing to offer?’. I would suggest [you] make that call and see what can be achieved, you may be surprised.”

Anyone interested in helping or finding out more about CfC’s work is asked to visit the charity’s website.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad