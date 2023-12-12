Hailsham children helping those affected from domestic violence.
Daniel MacDiarmid, known as Shrimpy, age 15, has been raising money to buy Christmas presents for children’s charities since he was just 5 years old. With less time to spend this year on fund raising due to studying for his GCSEs, he persuaded younger brother, Oakley age 8, to join on his mission with both children facing their last days of the school term with bald heads.
The boys who live in Hailsham, go to school at Lewes Old Grammar School and Plumpton Primary School, had their heads shaved after school at a barber’s in Hailsham on December 11th.
“Anyone who knows us will know we like our hair,” said Daniel. “I never thought that I would be shaving my hair off and having to walk into school bald as well as freezing, but we both want to raise as much money as possible toys for these children. It was actually Oakley’s idea to do this challenge. It’s such an amazing cause and we just want to help put smiles on the children’s faces.”
The charity that the children are supporting is KidsOut who support mother and child refuges locally to where the children both live and go to school.
Typically leaving their homes with no more than the clothes they are wearing, the children have experienced physical, emotional and evening sexual abuse. KidsOut provides toys, gifts and fun days out for these children who arrive in refuge often traumatised.
The brothers will be buying toys for the children with the money they raise in time for Christmas. Any money raised after Christmas will go towards providing toys and fun days out for the children throughout the year.