Hailsham children helping those affected from domestic violence.

Two brothers have faced school today with shaven heads as part of their fundraising campaign to help raise money for children who are facing this Christmas in local refuges.

Daniel and Oakley before the challenge

Daniel MacDiarmid, known as Shrimpy, age 15, has been raising money to buy Christmas presents for children’s charities since he was just 5 years old. With less time to spend this year on fund raising due to studying for his GCSEs, he persuaded younger brother, Oakley age 8, to join on his mission with both children facing their last days of the school term with bald heads.

The boys who live in Hailsham, go to school at Lewes Old Grammar School and Plumpton Primary School, had their heads shaved after school at a barber’s in Hailsham on December 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anyone who knows us will know we like our hair,” said Daniel. “I never thought that I would be shaving my hair off and having to walk into school bald as well as freezing, but we both want to raise as much money as possible toys for these children. It was actually Oakley’s idea to do this challenge. It’s such an amazing cause and we just want to help put smiles on the children’s faces.”

"Oakley MacDiarmid

The charity that the children are supporting is KidsOut who support mother and child refuges locally to where the children both live and go to school.

Typically leaving their homes with no more than the clothes they are wearing, the children have experienced physical, emotional and evening sexual abuse. KidsOut provides toys, gifts and fun days out for these children who arrive in refuge often traumatised.