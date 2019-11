A Hailsham dental practice will run a charity raffle this Christmas after successfully raising hundreds of pounds last year.

Bupa Dental Care, Hailsham High Street, hold a Christmas raffle every year to support St Wilfrid’s Hopsice.

The team is hoping to beat the amount raised for the charity last year when raffle ticket sales reached more than £550.

Mayor of Hailsham, Paul Holbrook, will draw the winners on Monday, December 16.