Hailsham eatery offers free breakfast to Thomas Cook employees

A Hailsham eatery is offering free breakfasts and cocktails to people who work for Thomas Cook.

Bucklers Café in St Mary’s Avenue made the offer after the major airline company collapsed earlier this week, leaving holidaymakers stranded and staff without jobs.

Bucklers Restaurant in Hailsham 12/7/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170713-110551008

Thomas Cook’s financial collapse: How Eastbourne employees and holidaymakers are affected

On Tuesday, October 1 it is offering employees a free breakfast at the cafe and a free cocktail at its sister restaurant B12 wine bar, in the high street.

It said on social media, “To all Thomas Cook Employees... Tuesday October 1 is all about you after the terrible news!

“Come along and receive a free breakfast and coffee on us and then go to our sister restaurant from 11am-11pm and receive a free cocktail!

“All you need to do is bring proof of employment in both places.”

Read more: Eastbourne people react to Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook: Former DJ misses out on recuperation holiday