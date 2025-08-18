Hailsham family thank 999 responders for compassionate end-of-life care

A family has thanked 999 responders for the end-of-life care that was provided during the final days of a Hailsham man’s life.

Emergency Care Support Worker (ECSW), Samantha McDonnell and Trainee Associate Ambulance Practitioner (TAAP), Francesca Medhurst working at SECAmb were called to transport Don Allen from his home to St Wilfrid’s hospice in Eastbourne in June.

During Don’s final journey following a terminal diagnosis in May 2025, Samantha and Francesca took him to beach, reportedly one of his favourite places.

Don’s wife, June, daughter Mandy and her partner David, recently visited SECAmb’s Polegate Make Ready Centre where they thanked Samantha and Francesca for their care for Don in one of his final moments,

June said: “We were married for 70 years and losing Don has left a huge hole in all our family’s hearts, but I can’t thank both Samantha and Francesca enough for the care they gave him in his last few days. They were so caring and compassionate, and we are all so deeply grateful for how they made a really difficult time that little bit better.”

Don’s daughter Mandy added: “We couldn’t have asked for better care for my dad. A huge thank you to Samantha and Francesca and the staff at St Wilfrid’s Hospice for making him smile in his last few days and for their understanding and time in helping us during such a sad circumstance.”

Samantha said: “Transporting someone to end-of-life care is a different kind of responsibility. Our role changes from intervention to honouring the patient’s wishes -helping ensure they’re surrounded by comfort and peace in their final moments.

“I’m grateful to have met Don and his family and to be able have helped in some way. Sometimes the most important thing we can do isn’t medical at all but it’s simply being present in those difficult times."

Francesca added: “It was great to meet with June, Mandy and David again and hear some of their cherished memories of Don. It’s a real reminder of the difference we make, and it was a privilege to be able to support Don and his family in some of his last moments.”