Hailsham film screening commemorates 80th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz: survivor to speak about her experiences
A special film screening is set to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
‘One Life’ will be screened at Hailsham Pavilion on Monday, January 27 (Holocaust Memorial Day).
Hailsham Community College are leading the evening (7.15pm) and people can buy tickets at hailshampavilion.co.uk.
Some students are set to speak about their experiences of visiting Auschwitz and Birkenau recently. The film is about Sir Nicholas Winton’s saving of hundreds of children from potentially being sent to concentration camps. In the audience will be one of the survivors who will answer questions and speak about her experiences.