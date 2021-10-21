Hailsham house named ‘one of the most haunted places in Britain’ opens up for Halloween

Michelham Priory House & Gardens, in Upper Dicker, dates back to 1229 and is well-known for its paranormal activity, with reports of mysterious footsteps from empty rooms, doors opening on their own and shadowy figures disappearing through walls, organisers say.

Over Halloween weekend itself (October 30–31), the house will host fun activities for families. This includes a magic show, Halloween-themed crafts, and a spooky trail in the gardens.

For older visitors, tickets for the Ghost Hunts, run by Dark Encounters and the Most Haunted Experience, have all sold out for this month. However, a new date has been added for November 20, running from 8pm–2am.

Halloween weekend in Hailsham. (Photo by: Theatre of Dark Encounters) SUS-211021-143720001

Ticket holders will hear from a paranormal expert on the most haunted spots in the building and then get the chance to try out their own experiments late into the night in groups, led by their own professional guide from Dark Encounters.

The house has lots of stories to tell from its 800-year history including murder and treason.

Property manager Lindsay Lawrence said, “Michelham Priory is considered legendary by paranormal experts and is widely known as one of the most haunted places in Britain. We get emails daily from ghost hunter groups wanting to get in here.

“There’s a multitude of ghost stories from inside these walls – people have reported seeing the spoons on the walls rattling and door handles shaking in our Tudor kitchen and hearing a strange woman’s voice whispering in their ear on our upper floors.

Halloween weekend in Hailsham. SUS-211021-143731001

“The house has also featured in the popular TV series Most Haunted twice, including the show’s pilot and its 100th episode.”

The Halloween Weekend is included in standard admission prices and bookable online at: sussexpast.co.uk

The Ghost Hunt on November 20 is £49 and tickets are available at: www.darkencounters.co.uk/events