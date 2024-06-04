Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hailsham housing development has been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Monday (June 3), a planning inspector has dismissed proposals to build three new homes on land between Ersham Road and the Cuckoo Trail.

Wealden District council’s Planning Committee South opted to refuse planning permission when it considered the application in August last year, despite officers having recommended approval at the time.

Councillors had raised concerns about the scale of the scheme, refusing planning permission on the grounds it would be an overdevelopment which would harm the character and appearance of the area.

Land between Ersham Road and the Cuckoo Trail, Hailsham. Pic: Contributed

The planning inspector did not share these concerns, concluding the new homes would not create such harm. The appeal was dismissed on other grounds, however.

These other grounds revolved around rules on flood risk set out within the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “[The NPPF] advises that development should be directed away from areas at highest risk of flooding and that development should not be permitted if there are reasonably available sites appropriate for the proposed development in areas with a lower risk of flooding.”

The inspector added: “[The appellant’s Flood Risk Assessment] does not consider whether there are reasonably available sites appropriate for the proposed development in areas with a lower risk of flooding. Therefore, there is no clear evidence that the sequential test has been correctly applied or satisfied.

“The appellant considers that the approach taken is proportionate and that the council’s proposed search area for reasonably available sites across the whole Eastbourne Housing Market Area would be unreasonable.

“However, even if I were to agree that a smaller search area was appropriate, that would not overcome the acknowledged lack of any such search for reasonably available sites at lower risk of flooding.”

In other words, national planning rules require developers to check whether other nearby sites would be at less risk of flooding before proposals with some flood risk can be accepted. The inspector judged that there was not sufficient evidence of this check having taken place.

In light of this, the inspector opted to dismiss the appeal.