Hailsham Lions’ Club celebrates 52 years of service

Hailsham Lions’ Club will hold a celebratory lunch next Sunday (October 2) at Wellshurst Golf & Country Club in Hellingly. Attendees will include past and present members and the Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook . Since forming in 1970, club members have worked on fundraising projects and events in the community.

Cllr Holbrook said: "The goal of the Lions’ Club is to do whatever is necessary to help those who can't help themselves and they are doing an excellent job. As a true community group, the Hailsham Lions’ Club has given hope and help to countless individuals and families through the years, and everyone who has been involved in the group’s various fundraising events should be applauded for this important work."