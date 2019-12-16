Hailsham loneliness project gets 75k boost

Lonely and isolated people from Hailsham and the surrounding area can now find help and support thanks to a large grant from the Sussex Freemasons.

The Freemasons donated £75,000 to the Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) so they can reach more than 300 residents facing loneliness.

Join Together Hailsham, a project pairing local volunteers with older people, will be funded by the project.

New friendships and support networks built through the project are hoped to reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Information and support for older people to help them pursue their interests and socialise will also be available through a weekly drop in at the Hailsham community hub.

Chairman of the Sussex Community Development Association John Cornish said: “We’re very grateful to Sussex Freemasons for their generous grant, which will help us to reach out to lonely and isolated older people in our community.

“Providing this kind of support can transform the quality of life for people who sometimes rely on the television as their main form of company.”

The grant money comes from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families, and their friends from across England and Wales.

Christopher Moore, head of Sussex Freemasons, said: “I’m delighted that as part of our support to Sussex communities we’ve been able to help the SCDA with their vital work with isolated older people.

“It’s truly shameful that so many older people can go for a month or more without having a proper conversation with anyone.”

The SCDA are looking for volunteers in Hailsham and the surrounding area to join them in providing help and support to their older neighbours.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Julie Hollister by telephoning: 01323 440548.

To find out more about the project, visit this webpage.