Hailsham man reunites with paramedics who saved his life

A man from Hailsham, who was given nine life-saving shocks after suffering a cardiac arrest, has thanked the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) clinicians that saved his life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Ford, 50, and his partner Liz visited SECAmb’s Polegate Make Ready Centre.

On January 25, Simon was at home working in the garden when he began to feel unwell with severe chest pain. Liz and their daughter arrived home and called 999 but Simon’s symptoms rapidly declined, and he stopped breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz alerted a neighbour, an off-duty nurse, who started CPR.

Simon Ford from Hailsham (middle) thanked SECAmb clinicians that saved his life. Picture: SECAmb

Advanced Paramedic Practitioner (APP) Matthew Templeman, followed by Paramedics, Emily Dearman, Jonathan Upstone and Olivia Harnett, Student Paramedics, Hannah Lewis and Jenny Edwards, Associate Ambulance Practitioner/Technician (AAP), Robert Henderson, and Operational Team Leader (OTL), Claire Terry.

The team delivered seven life-saving shocks with a defibrillator on scene and a further two while transporting him to hospital.

Hannah said: “This was my first cardiac arrest that I went to so to meet Simon again and see him doing so much better was really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia said: “Simon deteriorated again on the way to hospital, so we had to stop and give him another two shocks. I’m so relieved he is doing so well, and it was lovely to meet him and Liz in much better circumstances.”

Liz said: “My heart dropped when I saw the ambulance stop on the way to the hospital. I thought this is it. When they started moving again, I was so relieved. I can’t thank everyone enough for what they did for Simon. Thanks to them, we get many more years as a family together.”

Simon said: “Although I don’t remember much of what happened, I can’t express how thankful I am to everyone that helped me that day. It’s scary to think how different things could have been and I am so grateful I get more time with my family. Thanks to our emergency service and hospital staff, I’ll get to meet another granddaughter who is on the way.”