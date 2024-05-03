Hailsham Mayor explores reopened Heritage Centre & Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The heritage museum, located in Blackman’s Yard behind the Town Council offices in Market Street and run by local volunteers from the Hailsham Historical Society, houses a small but interesting display including a period kitchen, farming and agriculture, local historical items, 19th and 20th century photographs, wartime artifacts and memorabilia.

This year, the museum is opening on Fridays and Saturday mornings from 10am to 12.30pm from May through to the end of October. It has free admission and volunteers have been working hard during its closed season to improve the layout even further.

"I think it’s important for towns to have heritage museums such as this for the simple reason that we live in an age where people tend to forget about their history but also find it very interesting when they learn about it," said Cllr Holbrook after the tour of the museum.

"Our Heritage Centre has been at the heart of Hailsham for a long time and tells the story of the town’s history from its origins to the present day with some amazing displays and artifacts, and a wide range of materials for people researching their local or family history."

"I encourage everyone to come and visit the museum – volunteer staff look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far and sharing their knowledge of this eventful town with you!"

David Bourne, Vice-Chair of Hailsham Historical Society commented: "We have made several significant changes whilst the museum was closed and hope visitors will visit the heritage centre to see the new displays."

"We're very grateful to the Town Mayor and the Town Council for their continued support over the years."

The reopening of the museum follows the awarding of a £100 grant from the mayor to the Hailsham Historical & Natural History Society, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as a result of coming in under budget on his allocated allowance for the last financial year.

The mayor presented a cheque to the Society's Chair, Richard Goldsmith, at a recent meeting of members, funds from which will go towards organising future historical talks and upkeep of the museum/heritage centre.

A full programme of talks taking place this year is available to view on the Society's website. Visitors are always welcome to attend the meetings, whereby members entrance is free (£2.50 for non-members). Membership is just £14 per year and renews in January each year.

Cllr Holbrook added: "For over 60 years now, Hailsham Historical Society members, past and present, have worked to preserve our heritage and enhance our understanding of the town's past. So, it was only fitting that I donated some money to the Society from the mayor's allowance - given their central role in sustaining our heritage for generations to come."

