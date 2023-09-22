BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Hailsham mother raises concerns about locked toilets at local school

A Hailsham mother has called for a local school to remove locked shutters from its toilets amid concerns around children’s wellbeing.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mother-of-five Sarah Wickens, who has a 14-year-old daughter at Hailsham Community College (HCC) in Battle Road, said she is worried about girls who are on their period and are too embarrassed to tell their teacher as well as students not drinking enough water to avoid needing to use the toilets.

The Hailsham resident, who said her daughter was ‘distraught’ after not being able to use the toilet, explained that parents have been told the shutters are to prevent skiving and potential damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Wickens said the toilets are open during lunch and break so students are spending this time queuing for the facilities.

Most Popular
Sarah Wickens with her daughterSarah Wickens with her daughter
Sarah Wickens with her daughter

She added: “The queue for lunch is extremely long. Some students do not have time to sit in both queues [and] therefore go without lunch. Others have decided not to drink water so they won’t need to use the facilities. With this heatwave as a parent I’m concerned it will impact their health.”

Head of school Natalie Chamberlain said: “The shutter doors were introduced in response to student and parent feedback. The rationale for this is to improve safeguarding within the college, as we know that a minority of our students were treating the facilities inappropriately during lesson times when staff were not on duty to supervise the areas.

"In turn, this also means we can ensure our facilities are supervised by staff and remain in a clean and useable condition during student break and lunch times. In a recent survey, the majority of students reported seeing a positive difference with regards to the cleanliness of our facilities and they also indicated that there was less damage occurring to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Students may be issued with a toilet pass from their head of year for any ongoing medical conditions or short-term need. These students are permitted to use the toilet, which is supervised by a member of staff in our student services area, at any point in the day.

Shutters on the bathroom at Hailsham Community CollegeShutters on the bathroom at Hailsham Community College
Shutters on the bathroom at Hailsham Community College

"Whilst we want to ensure we minimise any lost learning time, teachers are able to use their discretion and provide any student with a one-off pass which enables the student to leave their lesson if required.”

Related topics:Hailsham