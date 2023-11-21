The family of a man tragically killed in a Hailsham collision have paid tribute to their ‘loving son, brother and friend’.

Jack Field, 24, from Hailsham, died at the scene after being struck by a car in Diplocks Walk, off Western Road, at about 11pm on Saturday (November 18), police said.

Sussex Police have now confirmed that two men – a 32-year-old from Horam and a 26-year-old of no fixed address – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody at this time, police added.

In a tribute, Jack’s family described him as ‘a loving son, brother and friend’.

“He was the most selfless, respectful gentleman who would do anything for anyone and always putting others before himself,” his family said.

“He was everyone’s best friend, role model and hero.

“He will never be able to be replaced and has left a gaping hole which will never be filled but we will hold him in our hearts forever.

“Darling Jack, we love you so much, goodbye for now baby boy.”

Police have asked anyone with information, pictures or footage of the incident to get in touch online or via 101, quoting Operation Novio. You can also get in touch with independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “We are continuing to work tirelessly to understand the exact circumstances of this incident and provide answers for Jack and his family.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to them during this extremely difficult time.

“We understand tragic incidents such as this can have a traumatic impact on the wider community.

“If you have been affected by any aspect of this investigation there is support available through charities such as Samaritans and Victim Support.”

