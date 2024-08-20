Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nursery in Hailsham has been rated ‘inadequate’ following an Ofsted inspection.

Cheeky Little Monkeys Nursery, which operates out of Hailsham Baptist Church, was given the lowest possible rating by Ofsted after an inspection in June.

The report found that children’s safety was ‘compromised’ due to ‘breaches’ to safeguarding and welfare requirements. Facilities at the nursery were also described as ‘dirty’, while children were reportedly at risk of injuring themselves on sharp plastic objects.

The report states: “Breaches to the safeguarding and welfare requirements have an impact on children's safety, learning and well-being.

Cheeky Little Monkeys nursery in Hailsham. Photo: Google Street View

“Oversight of the nursery is insufficient. Due to this, managers and staff do not always recognise when children may be at risk of abuse or neglect and do not take prompt action to protect them.

"In addition, all staff are not vetted appropriately to ensure that they are suitable to have access to children and their families. This compromises children's safety.

“Some areas of the nursery are dirty, such as the carpets and soft furnishings. In addition, children do not always have access to appropriate, hygienic toilet and handwashing facilities.

"For example, they often use a dirty portable toilet and do not have access to clean water or soap.”

A lack of ‘stimulating activities’ leaves children trying to amuse themselves and results in inappropriate behaviour, such as hurting each other, according to the report.

The inspector also described risk assessment as ‘ineffective’, and said ‘altercations between children go unnoticed’ due to staff being ‘overwhelmed’ by challenging behaviour.

The report describes the quality of education at the nursery as ‘poor’, stating staff ‘do not think carefully about what they want children to learn and why’.

"Consequently, all children, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), do not make the progress they are capable of,” the report said.

"In addition, this negatively impacts children's behaviour and attitudes to learning as they are disengaged.”

The nursery was previously rated ‘good’ following its last Ofsted inspection in 2019.

Despite these ‘significant failings’, the inspector found that staff are ‘kind and caring towards children’.

The report states: “[Staff] work hard to develop positive relationships with children, helping them to develop secure attachments and feel comfortable in the nursery.”