Hailsham nursing home receives ‘good’ rating in latest inspection by CQC

A nursing home in Hailsham has been given a ‘good’ rating following an unannounced Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Woodside Hall Nursing Home in Polegate Road, was rated ‘good’ across all three of its inspection criteria – which are: is the service safe, responsive and well-led?

People told us they were happy with the service and felt safe living a Woodside Hall Nursing Home with one resident saying that "There are always staff

around and it feels very safe."

The report commented that ‘people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.’

Staff described supporting people to retain as much independence as possible. One staff member said, "We try and keep people as active as possible and help them do what they can themselves."

A person described the support they received in the report, saying: "They (staff) have been helping me to use the walking frame and I can now go to the other room myself, so I am improving."

A relative said in the report, "My (relative) is eighty percent better and fitter now and she is well cared for."

Staff also spoke highly of the management of the home and described and open atmosphere. One staff member told us how the inclusive culture of the service supported diversity. They said, "We make sure people are comfortable with the staff and staff are comfortable with the people, we change things around so everyone is well supported. It's a good team, and we look out for each other."

Registered Manager Sharon Lloyd spoke of her delight at receiving the rating following the inspection.

She said: “It’s so nice to read the positive comments that the CQC have published in our recent unannounced report – it’s a true testament to the team’s hard work and commitment to provide tailored, outstanding care.