Hailsham play area hit by vandals for third time

The Western Road play area is thought to have been vandalised on Sunday (July 10). A town council staff member discovered the damage.

This time the top layer of a large section of the wet pour safety surface was cut up.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “The vandalism has resulted in significant damage to the safety surface, which will be repaired as soon as possible.”

Vandals hit Hailsham play area for third time (photo from Google Maps)

This follows two other cases of vandalism at the same location. In May, pink paint was splashed all over the equipment and floor. Only a few days after that the team swing seat was cut up too and meant it had to be replaced. There’s also been a case of graffiti inside the public toilet facility located on North Street.

The incident has been reported to the police and the town council is urging anyone with information to contact the police immediately by calling 101 and quoting the crime number 47220126261.

Town clerk John Harrison said: "We are appalled by the vandalism at the Western Road play area site. This is vandalism on a facility used daily by our community and is unacceptable anti-social behaviour.