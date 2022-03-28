Hailsham raises more than £2,000 for Ukrainian refugees

The mayor of Hailsham and volunteers collected £2,178 raised by local residents and businesses over the past few weeks.

Proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) fundraising campaign to help refugees from Ukraine. DEC is an umbrella group for 15 UK humanitarian aid charities providing food, water, medical and other assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The Hailsham High Street Post Office is accepting donations and all funds donated will be matched by the government up to a total of £20m.

Hailsham residents and businesses raise more than £2k for Ukrainian refugees. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-220328-130346001

Mayor and councillor Paul Holbrook said, “The tragic scenes which have taken place in Ukraine this past month have made many people in Hailsham look for ways they can personally help.

“Reflecting back to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which showed that people in Hailsham have a true, caring community spirit and can rally support in times of need, for the people in Ukraine, this time is now and many are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

“We are all shocked by the unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine, a democratic and sovereign country.

“We stand with Ukraine and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time. We are all hopeful of a peaceful end and just want to demonstrate that we are behind the people of Ukraine.”