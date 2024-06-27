Hailsham school to open doors of pre-loved uniform shop to parents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hawkes Farm Academy, located in Hailsham, is soon to be opening a pre-loved uniform shop for parents to be able to easily access lower-cost uniforms.

As part of the school’s sustainability drive, it is soon to officially open “Hawkes’ Hut”, a space for parents to browse more affordable uniforms for their children. The school has long worked to create availability of pre-loved uniforms to parents, particularly through the school’s parent-teacher association, Friends of Hawkes Farm, utilising social media and taking orders on the school run.

The preloved uniform shop will contain a variety of items, including logo uniforms, jumpers, ties, trousers, shirts, and P.E attire, including sports day coloured t-shirts. Additionally, it will offer fancy dress outfits to provide affordability for the school’s families ahead of events such as World Book Day and Halloween when children are often invited to come to school dressed up.

The Friends of Hawkes Farm have been instrumental in creating Hawkes’ Hut, particularly the ongoing efforts of Mrs Weaver, as well as local care home Bowes House, which generously donated £200 to help get the project started.

Hawkes' Hut

Alongside alleviating financial pressures, the school is looking to promote awareness of global citizenship in their pupils, emphasising sustainability and the importance of being conscious of the impacts of consumption on the environment.

As part of Hawkes Farm Academy’s eco efforts, it has been awarded the Green Flag Eco School Award with distinction. This was in recognition of the school’s carefully designed curriculum, which emphasises sustainability, and the importance of recycling. Additionally, the school’s pupil leadership group, the Eco Warriors, collaborate with the school’s premises team to reduce wastage of water and electricity on the site.

Mike Cotton, Headteacher at Hawkes Farm Academy, said: “At Hawkes Farm Academy we are invested in supporting both the economic and environmental wellbeing of our community, which is why we are opening Hawkes’ Hut. We are committed to improving the life chances of every pupil we serve, and this includes being able to provide financial resources where possible.

