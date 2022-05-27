Hailsham schoolgirl stars in short film

Isabella Dunford plays ‘Lily’, the main character, in the film by Crane and Co Estate Agents.

The film, which has been released online, will soon be playing at Hailsham Pavilion.

Isabella said, “Me and mum went to meet Kai at Starbucks to read the new script, I even got a smoothie. I was really excited to know that I would be playing the main part in the film.”

“It was quite hard remembering all the lines and I practiced a lot. My favourite part was seeing different people's houses and the pond full of tadpoles at one house we filmed in.

“I really enjoyed spending time with Nick and Lorraine, who played Mr and Mrs Brooks. I definitely want to do it again and become a famous actress. I would love to play Alice in Alice in Wonderland.”

Isabella's mum Siobhan also featured in the film.

Isabella with some of the other actors and filming crew. Picture from Crane and Co

She said, “This has been such a wonderful experience for Isabella. They were such a nice team of people who are very passionate about their jobs.

"It all felt very calm, there was no stress at all and I think that is reflected in the film.

“Isabella really enjoyed it and came away very happy. I can’t wait for everybody to see it and for us to look back on when she is older – memories for life.”

Creative director Kai Zammit praised Isabella’s performance.

Behind the scenes of the short film

He said, “Whenever I’m reminded that this is Isabella’s first acting job I’m literally left speechless for a moment. She is an amazing little actress and I personally hope she continues down the path of acting.

“My favourite Isabella moment from the shoot was the hug scene with Mr Brooks. She ad-libbed that part and it was so good, we just had to keep it.”

Crane and Co owner and managing director Mike Crane also praised the six-year-old.

He said, “Isabella has been an absolute star, she plays the character of ‘Lily’ exceptionally well and really helps to bring the whole film to life."

Isabella in the short film. Picture from Crane and Co

