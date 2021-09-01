Hailsham seagull charity features on TV

A Hailsham seagull charity, that is appealing for donations to save its site, appeared on TV.

One of the Bird Aid founders Julia Gould featured on the BBC lunchtime news on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30).

She said, “It was really exciting when we heard they were coming down.”

Julia Gould who runs Bird Aid Seagull Sanctuary in Hailsham (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170222-020755008

Mrs Gould added, “With the written article that they did and put on their site, there was a sudden flurry of interest.”

Bird Aid is a rescue and rehabilitation centre for gulls which aims to protect the welfare of the birds.

The charity is trying to raise £170,000 by November 27 to remain at Hydeaway in Hailsham – which has been their home since 2013.

As of Wednesday, September 1 Bird Aid had raised more than £44,500.